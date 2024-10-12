Capital One Financial Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) – Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of SM Energy in a report issued on Thursday, October 10th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will earn $1.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.54. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.96 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SM Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on SM Energy from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $45.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 4.18. SM Energy has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $53.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $634.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SM Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 66.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in SM Energy by 63.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 10.36%.

About SM Energy



SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Further Reading

