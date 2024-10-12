Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,826 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCL. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.53.

NYSE CCL opened at $20.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 2.69. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

