Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3,668.8% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Carrier Global from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.36.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $81.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $82.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,910.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

