Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3,668.8% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

CARR opened at $81.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.54 and a 200-day moving average of $66.32. The company has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Citigroup raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.36.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

