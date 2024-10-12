Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 170,088 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 686.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CPRX opened at $20.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.76. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $21.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $122.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.76 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 15.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPRX. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 36,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $664,188.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,836.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director David S. Tierney sold 15,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 348,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,367.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 36,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $664,188.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,369 shares in the company, valued at $227,836.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,058 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,188 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Further Reading

