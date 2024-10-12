Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NASDAQ CLLS opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $111.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 3.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.77.
Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 78.90% and a negative net margin of 401.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
