Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Stock Price Down 20.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Free Report) were down 20.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20.52 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 24.20 ($0.32). Approximately 361,296 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 209% from the average daily volume of 116,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.50 ($0.40).

Centaur Media Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of £34.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 786.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Centaur Media Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Centaur Media’s payout ratio is 6,666.67%.

Insider Activity

About Centaur Media

In other news, insider Swagatam Mukerji sold 390,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.46), for a total transaction of £136,615.15 ($178,792.24). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 76,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,403. 17.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centaur Media Plc engages in the provision of business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platforms include Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Creative Review, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

