Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Stock Rating Lowered by Roth Capital

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Roth Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Centrus Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LEU. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Centrus Energy Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of LEU opened at $59.39 on Thursday. Centrus Energy has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average of $44.05.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.12. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 299.92%. The business had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Centrus Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEU. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Centrus Energy by 53.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 148,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after buying an additional 51,836 shares during the period. Decade Renewable Partners LP purchased a new position in Centrus Energy during the second quarter valued at $1,479,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Centrus Energy during the first quarter valued at $2,076,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 15.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 338,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,048,000 after purchasing an additional 46,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,815,000 after purchasing an additional 17,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

