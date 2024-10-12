Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,515,000 after purchasing an additional 518,433 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,990,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,970,000 after acquiring an additional 78,807 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 6,703.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,433,000 after acquiring an additional 157,523 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 127,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,915,000 after acquiring an additional 15,792 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJM stock opened at $116.84 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $134.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.25.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

