Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Relx were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Relx by 22.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,813,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,529,000 after buying an additional 1,623,705 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Relx by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,349,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,842,000 after buying an additional 399,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Relx by 6.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,155,000 after buying an additional 169,284 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Relx by 185.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,977,000 after buying an additional 434,963 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 3.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 366,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

RELX opened at $46.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.58 and its 200-day moving average is $44.95. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $33.94 and a 52-week high of $48.91.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

RELX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Relx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

