Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,709 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 143.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 848,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,488,000 after purchasing an additional 499,954 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 201.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 591,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,966,000 after purchasing an additional 395,573 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 99.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 764,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,151,000 after acquiring an additional 382,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Global Management LP purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth about $27,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 28,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $2,591,742.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,496.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 28,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $2,591,742.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,452 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,496.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $1,512,725.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,040.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,288 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BJ shares. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.31.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $86.77 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $63.08 and a one year high of $92.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

