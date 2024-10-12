Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,706 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,088,119,000 after buying an additional 626,977 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 62.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,577,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,406,000 after acquiring an additional 604,554 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 92,828.2% during the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 487,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,230,000 after acquiring an additional 487,348 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in HubSpot by 10.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,933,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,211,535,000 after acquiring an additional 176,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 516.2% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 163,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,307,000 after acquiring an additional 136,793 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUBS opened at $559.84 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.23 and a 12 month high of $693.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $502.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $558.36. The firm has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1,026.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7,193.98 and a beta of 1.64.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total transaction of $4,014,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 518,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,707,645.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,804 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $992,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,692,450. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total value of $4,014,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 518,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,707,645.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,388,384. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price (down previously from $700.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on HubSpot from $580.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.83.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

