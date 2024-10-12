Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 630.5% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 36.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of FND opened at $111.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 57.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.17. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.30 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.42.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

