Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,744 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,038 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,461,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 540.6% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,179 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,028,618 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,127,456,000 after buying an additional 166,594 shares during the period. Finally, OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at $3,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

WYNN stock opened at $104.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.45. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $110.38.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 53.84%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.20.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $208,634.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,894.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

