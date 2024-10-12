Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,025 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 15,462 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 179.5% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

In related news, Director Rakesh Gangwal bought 643,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.98 per share, with a total value of $19,300,764.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,606,311 shares in the company, valued at $108,117,203.78. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 0.9 %

LUV stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average of $27.99. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.09, a P/E/G ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 553.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Southwest Airlines to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.02.

Get Our Latest Report on LUV

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.