Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 3,290 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Twilio were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Twilio alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Twilio by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Twilio by 0.4% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 60,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 43.3% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $120,712.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,548,236.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $120,712.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,548,236.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $720,077.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,087,054.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,906 shares of company stock valued at $3,388,596. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Price Performance

TWLO stock opened at $70.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of -21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.03 and its 200-day moving average is $59.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.86 and a 1 year high of $78.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Twilio from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.52.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TWLO

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.