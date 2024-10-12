Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.17, for a total transaction of $316,231.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,780,160 shares in the company, valued at $450,858,547.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Down 0.9 %

Paycom Software stock opened at $162.50 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.50 and a 52 week high of $278.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $437.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.19 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 33.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.07%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

View Our Latest Report on PAYC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $2,260,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 14,670 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,790,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $253,196,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $589,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.