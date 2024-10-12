Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Charter Communications by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,558,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685,451 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 96.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,034 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 172,425.2% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 348,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,188,000 after purchasing an additional 348,299 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $32,074,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Charter Communications by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,998,000 after buying an additional 69,959 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHTR. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.41.

CHTR stock opened at $326.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $339.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.75. The firm has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.08 and a 1 year high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.98 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

