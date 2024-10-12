China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.85 and traded as high as $17.95. China Shenhua Energy shares last traded at $17.93, with a volume of 3,222 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.35.

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Shenhua Energy had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that China Shenhua Energy Company Limited will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

