Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Price Up 1.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) rose 1.7% during trading on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $59.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill traded as high as $59.40 and last traded at $59.35. Approximately 1,562,519 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 14,220,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.33.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 457,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,115,436.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 444,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,604,000 after acquiring an additional 201,397 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 144.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 30,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,068 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $1,083,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $80.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.08.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

