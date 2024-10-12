Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.77 and traded as high as C$18.36. Cipher Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$17.89, with a volume of 50,900 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Leede Financial cut Cipher Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cipher Pharmaceuticals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Cipher Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$457.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.18 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$7.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.52 million. Cipher Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 102.01%. Analysts forecast that Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 1.5059761 EPS for the current year.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, a topical solution indicated for the treatment of slightly palpable and/or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis (Grade I/II) of the face, forehead, and balding scalp; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

