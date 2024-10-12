Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 85.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Citigroup Stock Up 3.6 %

C stock opened at $65.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $67.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.89.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.75%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

