Citigroup Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 114,874 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 24% compared to the average daily volume of 92,416 call options.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $65.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.89. Citigroup has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 85.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.