Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN (NYSEARCA:GSCE) Trading 1.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN (NYSEARCA:GSCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.19 and last traded at $53.19. Approximately 9,859 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,041% from the average daily volume of 864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.28.
Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.72.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.