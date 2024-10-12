CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.22.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNX shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CNX Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on CNX Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd.

CNX Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNX stock opened at $36.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $36.96.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $321.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.46 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 26.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CNX Resources

In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.81 per share, with a total value of $2,010,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 401,820 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,794.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNX Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 54.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 113.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 77.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the second quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Further Reading

