Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) PT Raised to C$79.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised shares of Cogeco Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cogeco Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.61.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$66.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.88, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of C$50.78 and a 52-week high of C$71.69.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C$2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C$0.72. The company had revenue of C$750.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$751.50 million. Cogeco Communications had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Research analysts predict that Cogeco Communications will post 8.4900498 EPS for the current year.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

