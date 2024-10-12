Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($1.19) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cogent Communications in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($1.19) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.16). The consensus estimate for Cogent Communications’ current full-year earnings is ($4.46) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.01) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.44) EPS.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $260.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.32 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 32.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cogent Communications from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.14.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $80.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Cogent Communications has a one year low of $50.80 and a one year high of $86.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total value of $100,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,138.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 1,550 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $112,561.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,859.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total value of $100,338.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,138.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,870 shares of company stock worth $4,716,057 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 40.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 62,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 207.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

