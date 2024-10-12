Coinbase Global Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 219,879 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 31% compared to the typical volume of 167,314 call options.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $176.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $70.42 and a 12 month high of $283.48. The stock has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 3.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.60.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.93). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.24, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,436,386.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total transaction of $1,030,905.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,901,248.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.24, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,436,386.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,037 shares of company stock valued at $15,512,370. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 547.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 322.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 833.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.44.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

