Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) Short Interest Up 49.3% in September

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 49.3% from the September 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Color Star Technology Stock Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ:ADD opened at $0.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43. Color Star Technology has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.85.

Color Star Technology Company Profile

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

