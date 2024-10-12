Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) Short Interest Up 49.3% in September

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 49.3% from the September 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Color Star Technology Stock Down 6.1 %
NASDAQ:ADD opened at $0.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43. Color Star Technology has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.85.
Color Star Technology Company Profile
