Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of FIX stock opened at $415.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 1.13. Comfort Systems USA has a twelve month low of $151.89 and a twelve month high of $417.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.60. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total transaction of $4,943,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,239,007.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total transaction of $4,943,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,239,007.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO William George III sold 5,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total value of $1,941,475.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,301,683.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $8,076,855 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 237.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after purchasing an additional 46,108 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,339,000 after purchasing an additional 114,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 262,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,975,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.