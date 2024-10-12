Comparing Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) & Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB)

Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB – Get Free Report) and Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Surrey Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Farmers National Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Surrey Bancorp pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers National Banc pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Farmers National Banc has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Farmers National Banc is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Surrey Bancorp and Farmers National Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surrey Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Farmers National Banc 0 2 1 0 2.33

Risk and Volatility

Farmers National Banc has a consensus price target of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 6.07%. Given Farmers National Banc’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Farmers National Banc is more favorable than Surrey Bancorp.

Surrey Bancorp has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers National Banc has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Surrey Bancorp and Farmers National Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surrey Bancorp 37.97% N/A N/A Farmers National Banc 19.50% 14.55% 1.09%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Surrey Bancorp and Farmers National Banc”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surrey Bancorp $16.20 million 4.23 $5.10 million $1.52 10.99 Farmers National Banc $255.20 million 2.17 $49.93 million $1.36 10.86

Farmers National Banc has higher revenue and earnings than Surrey Bancorp. Farmers National Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surrey Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.7% of Surrey Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of Farmers National Banc shares are held by institutional investors. 33.7% of Surrey Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Farmers National Banc shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Farmers National Banc beats Surrey Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surrey Bancorp

Surrey BanCorp engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiaries, Surrey Bank & Trust . It offers checking accounts, savings, deposit services, mortgages, real estate loans, commercial credit products, business checking, and electronic banking. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services. The company also provides personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, employee benefit plans, and retirement services; property and casualty insurance products and services; and various insurance products through licensed representatives, as well as invests in municipal securities. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Canfield, Ohio.

