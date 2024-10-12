Contrasting Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) and Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY)

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) and Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Air China and Nitto Denko”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air China $21.01 billion 0.42 -$146.93 million ($0.05) -212.36 Nitto Denko $6.34 billion 1.85 $708.49 million $1.17 14.20

Nitto Denko has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Air China. Air China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nitto Denko, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air China -0.34% -1.50% -0.17% Nitto Denko 12.91% 12.60% 9.90%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Air China and Nitto Denko’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Air China has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nitto Denko has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Air China and Nitto Denko, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air China 0 0 0 0 N/A Nitto Denko 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Nitto Denko beats Air China on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services. The company is also involved in the import and export trading activities; and provision of cabin, airline catering, air ticketing, human resources, aircraft overhaul and maintenance, and financial services. Air China Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes. The company also offers functional thermal transfer systems, such as labels, barcode label printers, and label printing software; tapes for electrical and electronic equipment; dust removal products for clean rooms; fluoroplastic sheets and tapes, and fluoroplastic porous films; and materials for housing and construction. In addition, it provides medical products, including transdermal therapeutic systems, athletic tapes, medical adhesive tapes for wearable devices and body sensors, adhesive tapes, and particles for nucleic acid synthesis. The company offers its products to automotive and transportation, housing/housing equipment, infrastructure, material, home appliance and electrical, display, electronic device, medical, packaging, and consumer/personal care industries. Nitto Denko Corporation was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

