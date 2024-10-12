Contrasting Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) and NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST)

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF – Get Free Report) and NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.7% of Champion Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of NETSTREIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Champion Real Estate Investment Trust and NETSTREIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Champion Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A NETSTREIT 0 4 5 1 2.70

Dividends

NETSTREIT has a consensus target price of $17.88, indicating a potential upside of 13.85%. Given NETSTREIT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NETSTREIT is more favorable than Champion Real Estate Investment Trust.

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 44.7%. NETSTREIT pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust pays out -149.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NETSTREIT pays out 1,200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Champion Real Estate Investment Trust and NETSTREIT”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champion Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A ($0.07) -3.33 NETSTREIT $131.90 million 9.21 $6.84 million $0.07 224.29

NETSTREIT has higher revenue and earnings than Champion Real Estate Investment Trust. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NETSTREIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Champion Real Estate Investment Trust and NETSTREIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champion Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A NETSTREIT 3.32% 0.39% 0.25%

Summary

NETSTREIT beats Champion Real Estate Investment Trust on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Champion Real Estate Investment Trust

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is a trust formed to own and invest in income producing office and retail properties. The Trust focuses on Grade A commercial properties in prime locations. It currently offers investors direct exposure to nearly 3 million sq. ft. of prime office and retail floor area. These include two Hong Kong landmark properties, Three Garden Road and Langham Place, as well as a joint venture stake in 66 Shoe Lane in Central London. Since 2015, the Trust has been included in the Constituent of Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index of Hang Seng Indexes.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets. Led by a management team of seasoned commercial real estate executives, NETSTREIT’s strategy is to create the highest quality net lease retail portfolio in the country with the goal of generating consistent cash flows and dividends for its investors.

