Contrasting eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) & Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH)

Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Generation Hemp and eBay, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Hemp 0 0 0 0 N/A eBay 1 15 7 0 2.26

eBay has a consensus price target of $58.05, indicating a potential downside of 12.49%. Given eBay’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe eBay is more favorable than Generation Hemp.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Generation Hemp has a beta of -0.38, meaning that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eBay has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

87.5% of eBay shares are held by institutional investors. 60.9% of Generation Hemp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of eBay shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Generation Hemp and eBay”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Hemp $680,000.00 36.83 -$9.82 million N/A N/A eBay $10.11 billion 3.21 $2.77 billion $5.15 12.88

eBay has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Hemp.

Profitability

This table compares Generation Hemp and eBay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Hemp -674.14% -15,656.36% -195.12% eBay 26.41% 29.69% 8.46%

Summary

eBay beats Generation Hemp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generation Hemp

Evergreen Sustainable Enterprises, Inc. operates as a hemp company. It engages in leases warehouse space to hemp seed growers. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About eBay

eBay Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, sell, and buy various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

