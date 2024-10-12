Contrasting MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) & QXO (NASDAQ:QXO)

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) and QXO (NASDAQ:QXO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MSP Recovery and QXO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSP Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A QXO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSP Recovery -1,162.14% -5.50% -2.37% QXO -3.75% 0.51% 0.24%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares MSP Recovery and QXO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

MSP Recovery has a beta of -2.36, suggesting that its stock price is 336% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QXO has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.8% of MSP Recovery shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of QXO shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 90.6% of QXO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MSP Recovery and QXO”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSP Recovery $7.51 million 2.68 -$56.35 million ($6.26) -0.02 QXO $54.52 million 117.08 -$1.07 million ($12.31) -1.27

QXO has higher revenue and earnings than MSP Recovery. QXO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MSP Recovery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

QXO beats MSP Recovery on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It also provides LifeWallet, a scalable and expandable data ecosystem where tokenized data is stored in a platform with multiple applications, including LifeWallet EHR for hospitals, medical providers, major medical laboratories, and governmental entities that gather and store electronic health records; Chase to Pay, a real-time, or near real-time analytics driven platform that identifies the proper primary payer at the point of care; LifeChain which is in development in order to tokenize healthcare claims and patient records using blockchain technology; LifeWallet 911 which is in development for utilization by emergency service organizations; LifeWallet Legal; LifeWallet Health; and LifeWallet Sports which connected brands with college athletes. MSP Recovery, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About QXO

QXO, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional, specialized programming, training, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides information technology managed services, such as cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud, and other services; and data back-up, network maintenance, and upgrade services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the manufacturing, distribution, and service industries. QXO, Inc. is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

