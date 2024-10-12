COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.06 and traded as high as $7.55. COSCO SHIPPING shares last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 5,100 shares.

COSCO SHIPPING Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

COSCO SHIPPING Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.2787 dividend. This is a boost from COSCO SHIPPING’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

