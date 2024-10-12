Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $990.00 at Evercore ISI

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $985.00 to $990.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on COST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $915.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $780.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $886.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST opened at $889.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $882.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $826.67. The firm has a market cap of $394.14 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $540.23 and a fifty-two week high of $923.83.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $79.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.86 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total transaction of $2,844,768.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at $7,671,983.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,057.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total value of $2,844,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,671,983.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,674 shares of company stock worth $5,831,324. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 224,169 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $194,245,000 after buying an additional 11,678 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,495,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.