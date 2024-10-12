Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,927,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,900,000 after buying an additional 407,244 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,783,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,921,000 after acquiring an additional 285,774 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,063,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,055,000 after acquiring an additional 51,249 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,498,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 3,227,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,082,000 after purchasing an additional 22,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Coterra Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Roth Capital raised Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.06.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average of $26.13. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.