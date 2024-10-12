Covestro (OTC:COVTY) Raised to “Hold” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Covestro (OTC:COVTY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Covestro to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Covestro Company Profile

COVTY opened at $31.87 on Wednesday. Covestro has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 1.18.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

