Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Upgraded to Hold by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Covestro to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Covestro Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of COVTY stock opened at $31.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.59. Covestro has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $32.60.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Covestro will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

