Creative Planning Has $866,000 Stock Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 115.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 17.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cohen & Steers from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Cohen & Steers Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:CNS opened at $93.84 on Friday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $97.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 1.54.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 34.08% and a net margin of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 91.83%.

Insider Activity at Cohen & Steers

In other Cohen & Steers news, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 12,500 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $1,051,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,058,548.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $564,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,352.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,058,548.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,365. 47.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

