Creative Planning Increases Stock Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 23,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $15.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.80. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $18.97.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1692 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GFI shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

