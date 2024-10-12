Creative Planning Lowers Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Creative Planning reduced its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Rollins were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Rollins alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 43.9% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 10,233.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Rollins by 114.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $49.66 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $51.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.02 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Get Our Latest Report on ROL

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,533,010.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,533,010.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,056 shares of company stock valued at $698,347 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.