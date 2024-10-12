Creative Planning Purchases 12,076 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $91,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 34.9% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

TGTX stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $26.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average is $19.02.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 57.73%. The business had revenue of $73.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 357.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

