Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $42.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Credo Technology Group traded as high as $37.29 and last traded at $37.24, with a volume of 2316313 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.17.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen raised shares of Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.22.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 245,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $8,018,459.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,863,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,557,895.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,611,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,333,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,474,538.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 245,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $8,018,459.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,863,725 shares in the company, valued at $93,557,895.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,509,974 shares of company stock worth $46,475,972. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 59.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 78.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 19,240.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.56 and a beta of 2.24.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

