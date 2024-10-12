Critical Analysis: Oruka Therapeutics (ORKA) and The Competition

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) is one of 39 public companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Oruka Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Oruka Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oruka Therapeutics N/A -20.18% -19.51% Oruka Therapeutics Competitors -1,887.40% -40.50% -25.93%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.4% of Oruka Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.9% of Oruka Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oruka Therapeutics 0 0 6 2 3.25 Oruka Therapeutics Competitors 846 798 1347 23 2.18

This is a summary of current ratings for Oruka Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Oruka Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $43.17, suggesting a potential upside of 65.77%. As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 32.28%. Given Oruka Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Oruka Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oruka Therapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oruka Therapeutics N/A -$5.34 million -4.34 Oruka Therapeutics Competitors $551.28 million $6.13 million -116.32

Oruka Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Oruka Therapeutics. Oruka Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Oruka Therapeutics has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oruka Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 1.33, indicating that their average share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oruka Therapeutics beats its rivals on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Oruka Therapeutics

