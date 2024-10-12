Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.31 and traded as high as $27.21. Croda International shares last traded at $27.21, with a volume of 33,067 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COIHY shares. Barclays raised shares of Croda International to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Croda International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Croda International Trading Up 0.4 %

Croda International Cuts Dividend

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.2635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

Further Reading

