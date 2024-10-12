CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.7% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 5.0% during the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total transaction of $3,325,119.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,472 shares in the company, valued at $85,216,825.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,985,350.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,962 shares of company stock valued at $28,774,798 over the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.7 %

CRWD stock opened at $320.21 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $170.17 and a one year high of $398.33. The firm has a market cap of $78.49 billion, a PE ratio of 464.07, a PEG ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.44.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

