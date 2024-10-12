Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 10,729 Shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,729 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.11% of Paymentus worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 80.1% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 0.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 206,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,699,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Paymentus by 141.1% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paymentus by 1.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 285,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Paymentus by 15.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAY. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Paymentus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Paymentus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Paymentus from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Baird R W raised Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.19.

Shares of PAY stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.04 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.38. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.17 and a 12 month high of $25.21.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Paymentus had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $197.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paymentus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

