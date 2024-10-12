Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 33.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 68,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after acquiring an additional 27,871 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the first quarter worth $862,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 245.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,803,000 after purchasing an additional 240,303 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of FirstService by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 9,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 8,017 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FSV shares. TD Securities increased their price target on FirstService from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FirstService from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on FirstService from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstService presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.50.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $185.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.79. FirstService Co. has a 12-month low of $134.77 and a 12-month high of $187.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.10. FirstService had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 55.87%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

